Central Okanagan Search and Rescue volunteers had to delay the start of their general meeting Thursday when they were called to assist an injured cyclist on the KVR trestles.
The female was riding on Trestle 8 when she slipped off the wooden riding surface and fell shoulder-first into the support ties.
“She was walking towards the Myra trailhead parking lot holding her broken arm when she was met by our ebike team," said COSAR president Brad Trites.
As the team stabilized her wound, the UTV team brought in two paramedics to assist in the trip back to the trailhead.
She was taken by ambulance to Kelowna General Hospital.
This was COSAR’s 80th call out of 2021. Last year was the busiest in their 64-year history with 84.