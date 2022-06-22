By John McDonald
Special to The Daily Courier
An RCMP officer has been cleared of any responsibility in the death of a man who lost control of a stolen Mazda 6 near Enderby in 2020
In a report issued Wednesday, Ronald J. MacDonald, director of the Independent Investigations Office, said while it’s unclear whether the unnamed police officer “was closing the distance” or pursuing the stolen car, a forensic traffic reconstruction report showed evidence the “tragic collision” was caused by the unnamed male driver who was ejected from the vehicle.
The report showed the Mazda was travelling south on Highway 97A about 3 a.m. Oct. 25, 2020, but moved into the northbound lane when rounding a curve. The car lost traction and rotated back through the southbound lane then rolled several times through the ditch.
The vehicle was traveling between 149 and 160 km/h as it entered the curve and the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
At issue is whether the officer’s actions in this case may have resulted in serious harm or death.
The report said the officer was on patrol in a marked police vehicle when he “queried” a Mazda 6 travelling near him, which came back as reported stolen.
At 3:05 a.m., records show the officer reporting the Mazda was speeding away from him, but that he had the plate number and there were “zero cars” on the road.
At 3:08 a.m. the officer said over the radio he had his lights on and was “doing 150 something just to try to catch, close the distance but he just went off the road. He as about a click in front of me and just went off the road, right.”
A woman who was asleep in the vehicle when it crashed was helped out of the wreckage by the officer and other Mounties.
The civilian witness, as the report identifies her, was taken to hospital by ambulance and treated for a fractured right clavicle and extensive bruising.
An autopsy confirmed the collision is what killed the man and notes he had a “a number of intoxicating substances in his system, including methamphetamine.”
MacDonald in his conclusion said the officer was acting lawfully in execution of his duty when he activated his emergency lights to pull over the stolen vehicle and was allowed by law and regulation to exceed the speed limit as long as it did not create undue public risk.
The officer reached a maximum of 192 km/h for a short period during the chase with an average of 168 km/h during almost two and a half minutes where the police vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed.
It’s unknown whether the driver saw the police officer and car pursuing him.
There were no witnesses because the driver is deceased and the passenger was sleeping.
As well, the officer did not provide a statement and four other officers said they did not witness the collision or the driving behaviour of the officer.
Despite that, MacDonald said the evidence showed the officer’s driving was “not a marked departure from the standard of care of a reasonable police officer.”
“I do not consider that there are reasonable grounds to believe that an officer may have committed an offence under any enactment and therefore the matter will not be referred to Crown counsel for consideration of charges,” the report concludes.