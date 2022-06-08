Okanagan College is getting a new dean of health and social development.
Carly Hall will join the college from Victoria’s Camosun College, where she was most recently an instructor and department chair for the Practical Nursing and Health Care Assistant programs, as well as acting associate dean.
Hall is a registered nurse with a Master’s degree in Education, focusing on Leadership Studies. She has worked in post-secondary education for over 20 years.
She has also served on a number of college, provincial and federal boards.
“Carly brings extensive experience leading curriculum development provincially and leading professional bodies nationally as the health-care sector experiences rapid change,” said Andrew Hay, Okanagan College provost and vice president academic. “We are confident she will quickly become a valued leader to Okanagan College students and the organization as a whole.”
She begins her new job on Aug. 8, replacing Yvonne Moritz, who will continue serving as associate vice-president of education services.