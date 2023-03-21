The City of West Kelowna’s annual street sweeping program started Monday.
This week, crews will begin sweeping in the Gellatly Bay, Glen Canyon and Goats Peak neighbourhoods and working their way to higher elevations.
Residents are asked to watch for no-parking signs and keep their vehicles off the streets from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You can sweep debris off sidewalks onto the street, but pile up the sand, the city advises.
Crews have also started sweeping parking lots at City parks and facilities, transit exchanges and bus stops, multi-use corridors and major sidewalks that border public properties and arterial corridors.
Street sweeping will generally occur on weekdays (some Saturday work may be required) within the following date ranges:
— Early March – Westbank Centre commercial area, excluding Highway 97
— Week of March 20 – Gellatly Bay, Glen Canyon, and Goats Peak
— March 27-30 – South Boucherie including Mission Hill, Green Bay, and West Bay
— March 31-April 4 – Lakeview Heights and Casa Loma
— April 4-5 – Boucherie Centre
— April 6-10 – West Kelowna Estates
— April 11-13 – Rose Valley
— April 14-20 – Shannon Lake, Shannon Woods, and Tallus Ridge
— April 21-25 – Smith Creek
— April 26-May 2 – Glenrosa
— May 3 – Stevens Road and the West Kelowna Business Park
— May 4 – Upper Glenrosa
— May 5 – Bear Creek
Visit westkelownacity.ca/streetsweeping for the latest updates.