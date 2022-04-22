Twenty-one Bernard Avenue restaurants and pubs will be setting up patios along the first four blocks of Kelowna’s closed-off Main Street this summer.
The Meet Me on Bernard program, which sees traffic blocked in favour of the street’s full pedestrianization, will run from Canada Day until Sept. 5.
A new website and enhanced social media campaign will be engaged to better promote the summer-long program, city councillors will hear Monday. As well, a more thorough approach to street cleaning will be undertaken.
And businesses not actually located on Bernard Avenue will be invited to set up ‘pop-up’ stalls along the street.
Returning activities include street performers, arts displays, a farmer’s market, and street games like chess and Jenga. Landscaping touches, such as parklets and more street furniture, will also be deployed in the middle of the street.
The program has a budget of $25,000. “(It) transforms Bernard Avenue from a vehicular corridor to an urban park, offering pedestrians a fun and vibrant setting to enjoy a variety of activities and to explore local shops and restaurants,” the report to council states.