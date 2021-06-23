Drop-in vaccination clinics in Vernon this weekend
Interior Health will hold drop-in COVID-19 immunization clinics in Vernon, Friday to Sunday.
Anyone 12 and over who has yet to get their first vaccine dose can come in. No appointments are necessary.
The clinics will take place at the Vernon Community Arts Centre, 2704A Highway 6, from 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. each day.
Peachland shuts down satellite transmitter
A town-owned satellite receiver and radio transmitter in Peachland has been switched off.
The station was originally set up in 1980 to pirate American pay-per-view signals like HBO and Cinemax and broadcast them to townsfolk.
In recent years, it has been used only to rebroadcast CBC Radio 2. When the transmitter broke down recently, only three people contacted the town.
Faced with the possibility of costly upgrades to the aging station, Peachland council decided Tuesday to turn it off.
What shows do you want to see at community theatre?
The city wants to know what shows you would like to see at the Kelowna Community Theatre.
The downtown theatre is expected to get back to business soon as COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed.
“The theatre has been closed for many months due to the pandemic and as we seek to reintroduce more shows in alignment with the B.C. Restart Plan, the outcomes of this survey will help to inform the kind of artistic experiences that we offer on our stages,” said Christine McWillis, cultural services manager, in a news release.
Residents can respond in an online survey at get involved.kelowna.ca. Four gift cards to Opus Art Supplies will be awarded to survey participants.
Motorcyclist killed in collision near Enderby
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a farm vehicle Tuesday night.
North Okanagan RCMP say a 58-year-old Salmon Arm woman was declared dead at the scene after the collision on Highway 97A near Springbend Road north of Enderby.
A police investigation determined the northbound bike crossed the centre line and collided with the southbound vehicle. The highway was closed for about three hours.
Balcony damaged at business building
A balcony was badly damaged in a fire Tuesday night.
The fire took place on the third floor of the Mill Creek Crossing building at the corner of Enterprise Way and Spall Road about 9:15 p.m.
Firefighters contained the fire to the balcony and exterior wall. There were few people in the building and they were evacuated safely.
The cause is not suspicious, the fire department said in a news release.
Construction begins on new skate park in West Kelowna
Construction has officially begun on West Kelowna’s new skateboard park.
The park is expected to open in the early fall.
Once the new park is complete, the current skate park near the Johnson-Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre will be torn up to make way for a new City Hall-library complex
Agricultural Land Commission approval was the final step needed to get the project started.
Locally roasted coffees support local charity
A Kelowna coffee roaster is creating three new coffees to help a Kelowna charity.
Tug 6 Craft Coffee Roasters is launching three new brands, which will support Mamas for Mamas.
The Community Medium Roast, Empowerment Espresso and Grassroots Dark Roast, which supports Mamas for Mamas’ Indigenous Support programs, are available online through the Craft Coffee Canada website at craftcoffeecanada.com.
For each pound of coffee sold, Mamas for Mamas receives $3.50. Mamas for Mamas supports mothers and caregivers in crisis
Brain symposium to be held online Sept. 30
Kelowna-based BrainTrust Canada’s annual symposium will be held virtually this year.
Keynote speaker at the Sept. 30 event will be Chris Nowinski, co-founder and CEO of Concussion Legacy Foundation, who will discuss how he had to give up his professional wrestling career after suffering persistent symptoms after a concussion.
Other speakers at BRAINx include: Julia Norman with Pushor Mitchell Lawyers, who will discuss estate planning for people with disability; Dr. Simon Graham with the Sunnybrook Research Institute, who will talk about COVID and brain injury; and Stephanie Cowle of Parachute, a charity dedicated to injury prevention, who will discuss concussion prevention in sports.
Early-bird tickets are available until July 22 for $99 at braintrustcanada.com/BRAINx2021.
Construction starts Monday on Vernon street
Part of a Vernon street is going to be a construction zone for the summer.
Work on 37th Avenue, between 27th and 30th streets, will begin on Monday.
The project includes replacing aging infrastructure, such as water main, storm sewer and sanitary sewer utility lines, and road and sidewalk upgrades.
Work is expected to finish in the fall.
There will be access to area businesses and the road will be open to pedestrians.
Water advisory in Westshore
The Regional District of Central Okanagan has issued a precautionary water quality advisory for the Westshore Estates water system up Westside Road.
The advisory following infrastructure upgrading work Wednesday on the Northern View pressure reducing valve replacement project.
The advisory will remain in effect until testing confirms water quality is within acceptable Canadian Drinking Water Guidelines.