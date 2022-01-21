West Kelowna police were busier in 2021
The phones rang almost 10% more often at West Kelowna’s police station last year than they did in 2020.
Officers fielded 23,300 calls for service in 2021 compared to 21,600 calls the previous year.
Property offences were the most common crime in West Kelowna, accounting for about 15% of all calls.
Next most frequent complaints were about violent offences, mental-health concerns, theft, and disturbing the peace.
Stay away from the purple drug, IH warns
A purple drug making the rounds on Kelowna streets has caused several overdoses in the past week, Interior Health warns.
The drug, described as purple chunks with a chalky texture, is called Down by dealers.
It contained fentanyl, benzodiazepines and may contain carfentanil and other unknown substances, IH says.
There’s a high risk of overdose and long periods of unconsciousness, IH says.
Mill site redevelopment to be focus of workshops
People are invited to give their views on the future of the old Tolko mill site in downtown Kelowna through up-coming virtual and in-person consultation sessions.
Online workshops are planned for Feb. 5, Feb. 8, and Feb 10.
In-person sessions are also planned for Jan. 29 and Jan. 30, with time and place to be determined.
For more information and to register for a workshop, see kelownamillsite.ca.
The former mill, which closed two years ago, covers 40 acres in the downtown north end.
A redevelopment plan, which envisions many new residences and commercial premises, is being devised by the Thorlakson family of Vernon, who own Tolko Industries Ltd. It’s also being overseen by the City of Kelowna.
Closet cleanout returns Jan. 30
The first Home Decor Closet Cleanout since the beginning of COVID-19 goes Jan. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ramada Hotel in Kelowna.
Bargain hunters will have a chance to find deals on new-to-them home décor as people will be selling items including cushions, vases, lamps and art straight from their closets.
A portion of the proceeds will go to Habitat for Humanity.
This is an indoor event, Valid vaccine passports and masks are required for vendors and attendees. Social distancing guidelines are in place and there will be sanitation stations.
For more information, go online to greatclosetcleanout.com.
Debate will pick someone to change history
Who deserves to go back in time to save society?
That will be the subject of UBC Okanagan’s annual Life Raft debate, taking place online Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Five UBCO professors will argue that they should be able to go back in time to save the world from impending doom.
Associate Dean of Research Dr. Dean Greg Garrard will play the role of devil’s advocate, suggesting no one deserves to go back in time.
The audience will make the final decision.
The event is a free presentation, open to the public. A question-and-answer session will follow the debate. To register, go to students.ok.ubc.ca/life-raft.
Hunting group working to erase logging roads
A hunting group will talk about its efforts to decommission logging roads and restore them to their natural state in the Pennask area on Feb. 3.
The Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance will host the meeting at the Peachland Community Centre from 7 to 9 p.m.
Three members of the Hunters for B.C. group, affiliated with Safari Club International, will talk about the project.
The event will also be livestreamed.
COVID-19 public health guidelines will be followed, which means capacity limits, mask wearing and showing your vaccine passport.
To reserve a seat or to get more information about the livestream, email peachlandwpa@gmail.com.
Milk containers will soon be refundable
Milk and milk-substitute containers will be refundable in B.C. starting Feb. 1.
A 10 cent deposit will be added to the cost, just like with other drink containers, which will be refunded when the containers returned for recycling.
The containers should be rinsed out and no longer put in the blue bin.
Almond, soy and oat milk are examples of the substitute milks included in this recycling change.
W. Kelowna to consider better bear-proofing
The feasibility of a bear-proof waste management system could be explored in West Kelowna.
A “bear hazard assessment” costing $15,000 will be considered by city councillors at a meeting next Tuesday.
The city could follow the lead of other B.C. municipalities and become a “Bear Smart Community,” staff propose.
Steps to achieving this include identifying areas where bear-human conflicts are most numerous, running an education campaign with strategies homeowners can use to limit bears rummaging around in their garbage, and implementing bear-proof bins for curbside garbage collection.
Demand increases for Salvation Army services
The Kelowna-Lake Country Salvation Army reported a 40% increase in demand for services in 2021.
The organization was able to meet that demand as donations were also up and the Christmas kettle campaign exceeded its goal.
We are pleased to say that our fundraising goal was exceeded and over $813,000 was raised this past Christmas through our kettles and mail campaign,” said lead pastor Maj. Mark Wagner.
In December, the Army assisted more than 800 families and 1,200 children, who were provided with grocery gift cards and toys for Christmas.
Large signs wanted to push new development
The on-site marketing of a major new residential development in West Kelowna is about to begin.
Two large signs will be placed around Goats Peak, a fire-scarred elevation between West Kelowna and Peachland upon which hundreds of new homes will be built in the coming years.
The promotional signs are larger than would normally be permitted, so city council will be asked to give special permission at a meeting next Tuesday. The signs will come down as development gets underway, city staff say.
Other than the two large signs, other signage will comply with the municipal sign bylaw, the city say.