A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Mount Boucherie Secondary School.
The student or staff member is self-isolating at home, Central Okanagan Public Schools said in a news release Tuesday night.
Anyone potentially exposed will be contacted by Interior Health.
COVID cases at local schools seem to have dropped off in recent days. The Boucherie case is the school district’s first report of a COVID infection since Wednesday, when three COVID cases were reported in local schools.
In April, cases were being reported almost daily — with up to six in local schools on some days.