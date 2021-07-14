A number of public facilities in Lumby have been closed due to a potential chemical exposure.
Oval Park, including the Lumby spray park and pool, White Valley Community Centre and the local library are closed until further notice.
“While opening the park for the day and performing their routine maintenance operations, a Lumby staff member reported feeling unwell while handling chemicals, and is on route to the hospital for further observation. The Lumby and District Fire Department is on scene investigating,” a press release from the North Okanagan regional district said.
“The area has been secured with no public access permitted. There is no risk to the public at this time and emergency responders are on site responding to the call,” said Tom Kadia, chief administrative officer for the village of Lumby.
A notice will be issued when the facilities can be reopened.