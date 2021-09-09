The last evacuation orders in the North Okanagan from the White Rock Lake fire have been rescinded.
Property owners on Bouleau and Pinaus lakes can now go and assess the damage, the North Okanagan regional district. The properties used as summer vacation homes.
The Bouleau Lake Forest Service Road has been deactivated around the 11-kilometre mark by the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations due to wildfire damage. Other forest service roads in the area are passable, the ministry says.