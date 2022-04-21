“It’s a major problem,” says Ron Reitsma of the Kalamalka Fly Fishers Association. He’s referring to the discarding of the plastic fishing lines which don’t break down in the environment.
“They get tangled and tossed,” he says.
One solution the club is offering is a tube with the marking, “Clear Your Gear” that is manufactured in Winnipeg. The containers, which are now being located at boat launches and other sites across Canada, will be monitored by members who will collect the filaments and ship them to Berkley, a major manufacturer of fishing lines.
“The lines will be melted down and converted into plastic pellets that can be reused,” says Reitsma.
“Clear Your Gear” estimates that discarded monofilament can last up to 600 years and can, “wreak havoc on the ecosystem and environment.”
The first receptacles will be installed at Swan Lake, Kekuli Bay and Gardom Lake.
The 51-member club hosted a display at the Village Green Mall where they were providing information for the annual Fish-In at Polson Park. Up to 400 kids get a chance to catch one of the 1,000 trout that the club placed in the ponds on Wednesday.
The club also provides lessons on fly tying and casting during the winter.