This map shows the city’s preferred location for the proposed rebuilding of the Parkinson recreation centre. The 137,000 square-foot structure, still to be approved by voters, should be placed in the middle of the 48-acre park, rather than along Highway 97 where the existing building stands, officials say.
That would better connect the complex to playing fields, the Apple Bowl, and a proposed new high school, city officials say, while giving future users a nice view of the area. Council will consider the recommendation on Monday. The estimated construction cost is $132 million, the most expensive undertaking in the city's 117-year history.