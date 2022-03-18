Put rec centre here

Map shows the city’s preferred location for the proposed rebuilding of the Parkinson recreation centre.

 City of Kelowna

This map shows the city’s preferred location for the proposed rebuilding of the Parkinson recreation centre. The 137,000 square-foot structure, still to be approved by voters, should be placed in the middle of the 48-acre park, rather than along Highway 97 where the existing building stands, officials say.

That would better connect the complex to playing fields, the Apple Bowl, and a proposed new high school, city officials say, while giving future users a nice view of the area. Council will consider the recommendation on Monday. The estimated construction cost is $132 million, the most expensive undertaking in the city's 117-year history.