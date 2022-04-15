East Kelowna residents have been given an extension to pay their water bills.
About a month ago, residents in the former South East Kelowna Irrigation District received a letter from the city informing them they owed the city $6,500 for their share of a recent water-upgrade project and deadline to pay was in a month.
In fact, the amount of money each property owner owes is being transferred from their water bills to their property-tax bills as a parcel tax to be paid out over 18 years, the letter explained later.
However, homeowners have the option of paying their bill one lump sum, which will now be due on Dec. 31.
The city took over the South East Kelowna Irrigation District in 2017 and launched a $100-million upgrade project. Federal and provincial grants covered much of the cost, but homeowners were expected to pay about $15 million, a city spokesman explained earlier.
With interest, paying the bill over 18 years will cost homeowners about $9,000, it is estimated.