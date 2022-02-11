Some downtown Vernon businesses were dealing with smoke damage, after a basement fire Thursday morning.
Vernon firefighters were called to the 2900 block of 30th Avenue about 2 a.m.
“The crews knocked down the fire very quickly and then checked to make sure there was no extension to other parts of the building,” said Deputy Chief Alan Hofsink, in a news release.
“In order to vent the building we had to open adjacent businesses, including the (Towne) theatre next door. Some of the businesses may have minor smoke damage, but the fire damage was contained to the basement,” Hofsink said.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.