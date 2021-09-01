Kelowna Pride Week, which was to have run from Sept. 10-19, has been postponed to the end of October.
The high number of COVID-19 cases in the Central Okanagan forced the postponement, organizers say.
“Ultimately, with health measures changing frequently and the uncertainty that such changes bring, the Kelowna Pride Society board voted to move the celebration in the hopes that the end of October will be a more suitable and certain time,” the society said in a Wednesday release.
The rescheduled dates are Oct. 23-30 with more information to come on events.