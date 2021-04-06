Seven more Kelowna schools have recorded cases of COVID-19 to go along with six reported on Friday.
Late on Monday, Central Okanagan Public Schools reported a student or staff member (they don’t identify which it is) contracted the virus at Kelowna and OKM secondary schools, Canyon Falls, Springvalley and KLO middle schools, along with Chute Lake and Quigley elementary schools.
On Friday, cases were reported at Bankhead, Davidson Road, Hudson Road and Pearson Road elementary schools, Kelowna Secondary and Const. Neil Bruce Middle School.
As the district always says when it reports COVID cases publicly, the affected people are self-isolating at home and Interior Health will follow up with anyone potentially affected.