Starting Sunday, B.C. licence plates will no longer be required to have insurance stickers.
That’s also the official launch day of online insurance renewals, though ICBC says people with insurance expiring May 1 or later have already been renewing online.
The average online transaction takes less than 10 minutes, the public insurer says.
People who co-own, lease or use a company vehicle will not be able to renew online. People who plan to change their coverage will also have to see an insurance broker.
People can leave or remove their current insurance decals.