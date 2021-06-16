A total of 550 Vernon and North Okanagan riders joined cyclists from across the province in taking to the streets for Spring GoByBike Week. May 31-June 6.
A number of prizes were handed out after the Vernon event with Aaron McVey and his family taking the top prize, sponsored by CUPE 626, of $1,000 prize to spend at the bike shop of their choice.
“My wife, seven-year old son and I are avid mountain bikers, so this prize will certainly be put to use, to keep our bikes running in tip-top shape!” said McVey in a news release. The McVey family biked for all seven days of GoByBike Week on local trails and meeting up with friends.
Top rider was Alesha Miller who logged 698 kilometres and took home a $250 Downtown Vernon shopping spree. The staff of Alexis Park Elementary took home the local school prize, $250 to a local business of their choice.
Fifty-four teams competed. Top teams were: City of Vernon Velocity: 47 riders, 3,350 km, 726 kilograms of greenhouse gases saved; Okanagan Springs Brewery: 17 riders, 1,851 km, 401 kg GHGs saved; and KVHP: 21 riders, 1,050 km, 228 kg GHGs saved.