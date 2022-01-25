World of Wheels welcomes another show
The president of Peachland’s World of Wheels calls a recent decision to allow Apple Valley Cruisers to host a car show in Summerland the day before great news.
Rather than seeing the new car show as competition, Pam Cunningham, who has been president of World of Wheels since 2010, sees the back-to-back car shows as beneficial.
“Car guys like to do a circuit and people who like to go to car shows do the same thing,” she said.
Cunningham is not worried the Summerland car show that expects to see about 300 entries will steal any thunder from Peachland’s show which fills at up to 550 vehicles from dealerships, car clubs and individuals who bring their cars.
“There are a lot of people who love cars,” said Cunningham. “People will say, ‘Yes, two car shows.’”
Peachland’s World of Wheels is set for May 22, while Summerland’s inaugural Spring Fling Show and Shine will take place May 21.
Planning has already begun for this year’s World of Wheels and organizers are hopeful that after two years of disappointing cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show will go ahead.
Vernon police solve series of break-ins
Police have arrested and charged a man believed to be responsible for a series of recent break and enters in downtown Vernon.
Overnight Jan. 17-18, police responded to a number of break-in calls downtown.
The investigations led police to arrest a 45-year-old suspect, who faces several charges of break-and-enter, possession of stolen property, damage to property, theft under $5,000 and failing to comply with a release order.
“The determined effort by our officers in collecting evidence, chasing down leads and sharing information ultimately led to the successful outcome of these investigations and demonstrates our commitment to apprehending those responsible for these crimes.,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP spokesman Const. Chris Terleski.
Interior Savings offers bursaries to members
Interior Savings Credit Union has $1 million in bursaries to give out this year.
Students aged 17-24 who are members of the credit union are invited to apply fo the awards. Students who aren’t members still have time to sign up.
The credit union has received 500 applications so far for a possible 1,000 awards. An average of 260 awards are given Kelowna each year.
The credit union say takes less than 10-minutes to apply and 75% of those who apply are approved.
Deadline to apply is Feb. 28.
Get applications and more information at milliondollarbursary.com.
The credit union has handed out more than $4 million in bursaries since the program began.
Your pet could be in a book
A local pet photographer is inviting people to become part of her new book, Tails of the Okanagan, which will raise money for Paws It Forward Dog Rescue.
The book by West Kelowna’s Erin Brodsky will tell the story, with photos, of local pets. and how they’ve changed the lives of their families.
People who sign up will receive a professional pet photo shoot, double-page spread in the book and 50% of their registration fees will go to Paws It Forward.
Tails of the Okanagan is part of a worldwide project, Tails of the World Collective.
To be part of the book, go to erinbrodsky.com/tails-of-the-okanagan. Applications will be accepted until Feb. 6.
Suspicious driver not hard to track down
A suspicious vehicle report in Vernon led to an arrest of the driver about 20 minutes later in Armstrong.
Police said they received a call about a man slumped over his steering wheel in the 5600 block of Anderson Way (where several restaurants are) about 12:55 p.m. on Friday.
The vehicle was gone when police arrived, but they determined it had been stolen from a residence in Armstrong.
Police located the car on a dead-end street in Armstrong and arrested the driver. A search turned up a knife, suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia. Police also discovered the man was under a court order not to be in the driver’s seat of a vehicle without the car owner present.
A 30-year-old man has been charged with possession of stolen property and failing to comply with a court order.