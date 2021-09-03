An evacuation order for the west side of Irish Creek Road in the North Okanagan regional district has been rescinded.
The area is now on evacuation alert. The affected area includes 20 properties on the west side of Irish Creek Road and Beatrice Road.
An evacuation order for the remaining properties in Electoral Area B on the west side of Okanagan Lake remains in effect.
An evacuation order on the Okanagan Indian Band for all addresses south of Goodwater Drive has also been rescinded. An alert remains in place.
An evacuation alert has been rescinded for properties east of Highway 97 and along the east side of Okanagan Lake in the OKIB.
Earlier, evacuation orders were lifted in the Central Okanagan for residents in Ewings Landing, Killiney Beach and Westshore Estates. Eighteen properties on Bouleau Lake Road remain under evacuation order.
The massive White Rock Lake fire is now classified as “being held.”