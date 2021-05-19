The provincial government is handing out $240.5 million in maintenance grants to local school districts this year — a 10.5% increase over the previous year.
The grants will be used to buy buses, improve heating and air conditioning system, and make general upgrades to area schools.
In the Central Okanagan, the program will pay for HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) upgrades at KLO Middle, Peachland Elementary and South Rutland Elementary Schools, an energy system upgrade at Mount Boucherie and to buy one new bus for a total of $3.7 million.
Vernon will get HVAC upgrades at Charles Bloom Secondary and Clarance Fulton Elementary, a roofing upgrade at Ellsion Elementary, building envelope upgrades at Lavington Elementary and five new buses for a total of $4 million.
Okanagan Similkameen will get HVAC improvements at Osoyoos and Southern Okanagan secondary schools worth $1.5 million.
In Okanagan-Skaha, HVAC upgrades will be made at Summerland Secondary and middle schools and a new bus will be purchased — all worth $3.4 million.