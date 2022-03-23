Vernon voters are going to get a say — sort of — on a revamped proposal for a new cultural centre.
The alternate approval process process will be used to approve a new $28-million plan for a cultural centre in downtown Vernon that will house an art gallery, museum and performance space.
Under the alternate approval process, 10% of eligible voters must sign forms opposing the project or it goes ahead.
In this case, the 10% has been determined to be 5,635 voters. Deadline to sign the forms is May 2.
In a 2018 referendum, Greater Vernon voters approved borrowing $25 million to build a $40-million centre. The government grants expected to cover the rest of the costs never came, however.
The new proposal reduces the size of the building and therefore the cost.
The centre is to be located in what’s called the Vernon block downtown where the old Coldstream Hotel was.