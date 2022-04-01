The province is updating its support for people fleeing violence in Ukraine and British Columbians who want to help them.
The Service BC phone line, 1-800 663-7867, will be available with translation services in Ukrainian, Russian and 140 other languages from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.
It will help people arriving from Ukraine and their families in locating and accessing services they need, such as employment, health care, housing and education; and co-ordinate British Columbians who want to volunteer or donate to help displaced Ukrainians.
Ukrainian community organizations have indicated they are overwhelmed by the generosity of British Columbians and need help managing calls and offers of support. This phone service is meant to do that for them.
Most Ukrainians coming to B.C. are expected to arrive through the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel program. Under the federal program, Ukrainians and their family members will be allowed to stay in Canada as temporary residents for up to three years. Ukrainians will be allowed to apply for a three-year open work permit.