Bernier here for Sunday rally
People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier will hold a rally in Kelowna on Sunday.
The event will take place at 2:30 p.m. in Stuart Park.
“Mr. Bernier will be speaking about the principles of the PPC and holding a meet and greet with supporters and the public,” a news release said.
Bernier will also appear at Gyro Park in Penticton at 11:30 a.m.
Brian Rogers is the PPC candidate in Kelowna-Lake Country. Kathryn McDonald is the candidate in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola.
The PPC did not win a seat in 2019, finishing with 1.6% of the vote nationally. The party’s vote percentage was just slightly higher locally.
Man stabbed in downtown fight
A man was stabbed in a downtown altercation Thursday morning, Kelowna RCMP said.
The fight happened just before 6 a.m. in Stuart Park. Police say one man produced a knife and the other man was seriously injured.
The injured man, 37, made his way to the Queensway bus loop where he called for assistance.
No arrests have been made, but RCMP will be scouring security footage.
“We are working diligently to identify the suspect in this incident,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy in a news release. “Our officers are canvassing for witnesses and security footage at this time, and we encourage anyone who witnessed this violent altercation to come forward and speak with us immediately.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-761-3300 immediately.
Two injured in home invasion
Two Kelowna men were badly injured in a targeted home invasion, police say.
The attack happened before
7 a.m. Thursday at an apartment in the 1900 block of Pandosy Street.
The two victims, aged 38 and 32, suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital. Their assailants fled before police arrived.
Residents in the area are being asked to review any surveillance footage they may have that could be of assistance to police.
Creron takes top job in Peachland
The City of Kelowna’s former No. 2 is now No. 1 in Peachland.
Joe Creron, who retired in the spring as Kelowna’s deputy city manager, has been recruited to serve as interim town manager in Peachland.
Creron signed an oath of office on Tuesday. He’ll serve until the town appoints a permanent replacement for Joe Mitchell.
Mitchell resigned for personal reasons. After he tendered his resignation, it emerged that there had been a meeting between Mitchell and town councillor Pete Coolio during which Mitchell felt Coolio was pressuring him to approve a deck that had not been properly permitted.
The other councillors censured Coolio and told him to write an apology to Mitchell.
Splash park won’t open this year
The taps won’t be turned on at Peachland’s new splash park until next year.
Original plans were to have the kid-friendly amenity, next to Heritage Park in downtown Peachland, open on Canada Day.
But there were long delays with town staff pointing the finger at BC Hydro and the utility saying the problems rested with the municipality.
August and September were touted as alternative opening dates, but town council will hear Tuesday the splash park won’t be ready until 2022.
Paving to close McCulloch Road
A part of McCulloch Road will be closed for several days next week.
The road from KLO to Rose Road will be closed Tuesday to Friday for paving, weather permitting, the City of Kelowna said in a news release.
Detours using East Kelowna and Pooley roads will be in effect. Local residents will be able to access their homes.
Group sponsoring refugee family
The Okanagan Syrian Sponsor-ship Circle is looking for community support as a refugee family they will be sponsoring arrives in Canada the first week of October.
The Sponsorship Circle, formed in 2018, raises money to reunite Syrian families separated by war.
The refugee family coming to West Kelowna are the father, mother and three adult siblings of Sahar Al Breij, who resettled with her family in West Kelowna five years ago.
The extended family are currently living in Jordan.
The Sponsorship Circle is raising $60,000 as they will be fully sponsoring the refugee family.
There is a bottle drive. People with bottles or cans to donate can call Ileana Reyes at 250-470-8910.
People can also make a donation online at gofundme.com/f/sw37ux-syrian-family-reunification.
The organization’s Sponsorship Agreement Holder is the Emmanuel Church in West Kelowna. Tax receipts for donations of $20 or more can be issued by the church
New airline to fly in Penticton
Cascadia Air’s launch in Penticton has been delayed by the local wildfires.
The airline had hoped to launch service to Vancouver this week.
When the route does go into operation, Cascadia will offer daily 3 p.m. flights between YYF and the South Terminal of Vancouver International Airport.
One-way tickets will cost $154.99, plus fees and taxes.
Cascadia Air operates a pair of eight-seat Navajo Chieftans.