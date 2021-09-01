A blogger who was unhappy with the results of her breast augmentation surgery has been ordered to pay the surgeon $30,000 for defaming him.
In a judgment last week in BC Supreme Court, Justice Gary Weatherill also ordered Rosa Campagna Deck to remove the post and “not re-post them on any media.”
Deck was operated on by Dr. Brian Peterson in 2015.
“Three years later, she posted negative ‘reviews’ on her personal website and on Google Reviews. The plaintiff considered the defendant’s comments to be defamatory and asked her to remove them; she refused,” wrote Weatherill in his judgment.
Deck responded in court filings that the comments were fair, not defamatory, and were simply personal opinions.
The surgery took place following the birth of Deck’s daughter in June 2015.
Shortly after the surgery, Deck complained about bleeding, bruising and that the two breasts did not look the same.
Still unhappy with the results months later, she saw a second surgeon, Dr. Valniceck, who did another surgery that she was happy with.
“The second surgery took place on April 20, 2016. The defendant remained upset that the plaintiff would not pay the cost of the second surgery because, in her view, it was necessitated by mistakes made in performing the first surgery.
“The plaintiff maintained that although he would pay for the capsulotomy, he would not pay for new, larger, asymmetrical implants because he suggested using different sized implants to her originally; she had rejected his advice…” the judge wrote.
Deck argued her posts while perhaps harsh and unflattering, were not malicious or meant to harm the doctor’s reputation.
Peterson argued many parts of the post were opinion and not fact and some of the so-called facts were untrue.
The judge said Deck’s comments went beyond fair comment because they contained factual errors.
“(T)he defendant’s reference to the plaintiff making a ‘mistake’ during the first surgery is not factually correct. Other than the fact that the left implant did not settle into place as quickly as the plaintiff or defendant would have liked or hoped, or at all, does not prove as a fact that a mistake was made.”
“(H)er commentary ignores, and actually misstates, the fact that the plaintiff discussed the Pectus Condition with her during the initial consultation as well as the potential complications it could cause. Further, she downplays the plaintiff’s proposal to perform a capsulotomy at no cost to her. The evidence suggests that the capsulotomy would have corrected the issue.
“In sum, she has failed to prove that the facts upon which she based her criticisms were true, namely, that the outcome of the first surgery was due to errors made by the plaintiff.”
Weatherill said online “reviews” are subject to defamation laws.
“Here, the broad thrust of the posts was that the plaintiff made mistakes during the first surgery, took a ‘couldn’t care less’ approach to the defendant’s concerns when confronted with the results, and that the defendant was forced to pay another surgeon to have another surgery to correct the problem.
“The posts contain defamatory statements of fact that cannot be justified. The plaintiff is thus liable for her libel.”