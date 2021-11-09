A union office in Kelowna was behind a picket line on Tuesday.
Staff at the BCGEU walked off the job at noon. The job action is just for one day, according to MoveUP, the union that represents the workers.
The BCGEU (now BC General Employees’ Union) has an office on Borden Avenue, near the Capri mall.
Mediated talks on the weekend failed to resolve the dispute.
MoveUP members voted 96% to reject the BCGEU’s final offer. Their last contract expired in March.
“The employer’s offer to date has not reflected what our members feel is appropriate for the value they bring to the organization. We are willing to meet and resolve this dispute with the employer at any time.” said MoveUP vice president Christy Slusarenko in a news release.
MoveUP, once known as the office professionals’ union, now stands for Movement of United Professionals.
The BCGEU did not release a statement on the labour dispute.