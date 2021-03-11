Registration is open for online summer courses at Okanagan College.
The summer semester runs May 10-June 18 with a second session beginning July 5.
Current and prospective students can explore courses and register online at okanagan.bc.ca/summer.
To check course availability, students can visit the Class Finder page at webapps-7.okanagan.bc.ca/ok/ClassFinder/default.aspx or email chooseoc@okanagan.bc.ca to connect with a recruiter.
“Last year we saw keen interest in our summer session courses, as many students’ summer travel and work plans were on hold due to COVID,” said Andrew Hay, provost and vice president academic for the college. “Knowing that we’re in a similar situation this year with pandemic conditions, we hope students will seize the opportunity to use the summer session to get ahead on their education.”
Anyone who connects with a recruiter on or before May 14 will be entered into a draw for a $5,000 tuition giveaway.