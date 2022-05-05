Now that we’re done with quarantines, you can spring Mom from her cell and take her to Fintry this Sunday.
The Friends of Fintry are re-launching the Mother’s Day fair after a three-year hiatus. Now that spring has sprung, take a scenic drive along Westside Road and check out displays on gardening, food stuffs, arts and crafts and housewares.
Firefighters will park their truck on the lawn for practice. Musicians are performing all day, volunteers will lead games and activities for kids, and food trucks will keep you fed.
The fair runs from 10 to 4 p.m. Sunday on the manor house grounds. Entry is by donation and guided tours are available all day. Visit fintry.ca for more info.