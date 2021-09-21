A 30-year-old woman died when the car in which she was a passenger was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97.
The fatal accident happened about 3:30 p.m. on Monday on the stretch of highway near Duck Lake in north Kelowna.
A green Chevrolet SUV headed south crossed the centre line and struck a black Dodge pick-up, police say. Two other vehicles were also hit.
The 36-year-old male driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. But the passenger, a 30-year-old woman, died at the scene, police say.
No one in any of the other vehicles involved in the crash was seriously injured.
Police are still investigating and ask anyone who saw the crash, or who has dashcam footage, to call them at 250-762-3300.
Three people were taken to hospital after another crash at Springfield and Benvoulin Road about midnight Saturday.
The driver of a grey Dodge pick-up is alleged to have run a red light at the corner before hitting a grey Hyundai.
One of the passengers in the Hyundai was seriously injured, police say.
The driver and another passenger were also hurt, though their injuries are believed not to be life-threatening.
After the crash, the 31-year-old driver of the pick-up remained at the scene, and police asked for a breath sample.