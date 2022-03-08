Twelve volunteer members have been appointed to serve on a committee that will examine governance in the unincorporated areas along Westside Road.
The committee members were recommended by Central Okanagan regional district director Wayne Carson following a public call for applications from interested residents.
The study committee will work with a consultant to analyze governance and service delivery in the electoral area. There will be a particular emphasis on communities within the North Westside Fire Protection area.
Members of the committee are Darryl Hordo, Donna Green, Brian Arquilla, Dwain Johanson, Callie Simpson, Josh Galloway, Tim Jones, Scott Graham, Kerri Cooke, Colin Copp, Eric Dennison and Rick Sanderson.
About 2,900 people live in the electoral area.
The study is funded by a $60,000 provincial government grant. The Ministry of Municipal Affairs insists this is not an incorporation study but rather to look into how services and communication are delivered and could be improved in the regional district area.
“I want to thank all those people who applied to join this committee for its important work over the coming months,” said Carson. “I encourage all Central Okanagan West residents and particularly those in North Westside communities, to become involved in upcoming engagement opportunities and to follow the progress of the committee.”
For more information about the study and to sign up for email updates, visit rdco.com/nwstudy.