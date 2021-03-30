Variants of concern accounted for almost 40% of the 840 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in B.C. on Tuesday.
With the additional cases, the total number of British Columbians infected since the onset of the pandemic rose to 99,035.
Sixty-seven of the new COVID-19 cases were in the Interior Health region, with numbers here now beginning to mirror the rise elsewhere in B.C.
“We have seen the start of exponential growth of COVID-19 cases,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement.
People should not travel on the upcoming Easter long weekend, they said, unless it is absolutely necessary to do so.
Revocation of permission for indoor worship services, granted just last week, means people should also not gather together to celebrate Easter or other religious holidays, they said.
“We understand that the upcoming religious holidays are often a time when we would normally get together with others to celebrate. This year, we need to ensure we are celebrating safely, which means not travelling to other communities and postponing those family dinners until it is safe to be together indoors again,” they said.
The B.C. government on Tuesday extended its state of emergency to April 13 to deal with the pandemic.
B.C. has administered 724,193 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 104,698 doses have been injected in the IH region.