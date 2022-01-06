A decision on the future of French immersion at the elementary level on the Westside has been deferred.
Trustees on Wednesday began considering whether to move all immersion students who currently attend George Pringle Elementary to Glenrosa Elementary or split the group between Glenrosa and Hudson Road Elementary.
“This is a big decision and we just need a bit more time to think about it,” board chairman Moyra Baxter said Thursday.
The school district plans to demolish Pringle Elementary after this school year and build a new high school on the Westbank site, pending funding approval from the province.
After a committee of trustees makes a recommendation on the future of the French immersion elementary program in two weeks, the full board will take a final vote on the matter before the end of January.