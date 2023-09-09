MARKET MOVER: Kelowna’s Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market has been searching for a new home for many years. It looks like they may have finally found it...

By Ron Seymour
The Okanagan News Group
Two failed relocation attempts haven’t tempered the optimism so far surrounding the latest effort by the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market to find a new home.
Vendors say they’re hopeful the latest proposal will succeed despite considerable uncertainty concerning many details of the planned move to the Landmark business district. The venue change was announced earlier this week in a press release from the Stober Group, which owns the Landmark complex.
Unanswered questions at this point include the fee vendors will pay at the new location, the new market’s exact configuration, the parking set-up, and when the relocated market might include a permanent year-round indoor component.
But the market has to move somewhere by next year as the current site, at the north-east corner of Dilworth Drive and Springfield Road, has been listed for sale by its owner, the company that owns the nearby Orchard Park mall.
“We have to find a new home for sure, and we’re excited about the new site. It probably will be bigger so more vendors can come in, instead of having to be on a waiting list,” said Sarah Graziano, whose family-owned Graziano Orchards has had a stall at the market since 2008. “I think it’ll be a good move.”
“All we know at this point is our executive has an agreement with the (Landmark) developers, but no other details have been given to us yet,” said Greg Yaneff, owner of vintageArtzz. “But that’s all going to come together, so I’m not concerned. The people who run the market are really good; they look after us.”
The approximately 200 regular vendors were alerted to the relocation plan on Tuesday just a few hours before a release was sent out to Kelowna media.
The news wasn’t surprising since they knew the market directors had been considering relocation sites for many months.
“Change is always difficult, but we’ve got nowhere else to go,” said Andrew Gambell, of the long-established Gambell Farms in Lake Country.
More so than some other vendors, Gambell, a past member of the board of directors, knows of the particular difficulties in finding a new home for the market.
In 2013, there was a plan to feature the market as an anchor tenant in a new commercial development proposed for farmland on the south side of Springfield.
In 2014, the market was proposed to be relocated inside a renovated packinghouse on Clement Avenue in downtown Kelowna.
Both proposals failed, partly because of the fees being asked by the developers and partly because of the opposition among vendors to making a move that, absent a pending sale of the mall’s property, wasn’t driven by any particular timetable.
“We’ve been trying to find a new location for 20 years,” Gambell said. “The private developers, basically they wanted way too much money for what the farmers and crafters could afford to pay. We’re just all small businesspeople working for ourselves,” he said.
The proposed move downtown, which Gambell supported, was defeated when it was put to a vote among the vendors at a raucous meeting described by one participant as a “gong show”.
“Some people just got their hackles up, and were just too worried about a change,” Gambell said. “It was just too much of a shock to them. But I think that still would have been the best move for us.”
In the event, the old packinghouse was eventually knocked down and Clement Avenue today is a mix of new residential and commercial complexes. “It’s beautiful down there now. It’s too bad we’re not part of it,” Gambell said. “But that’s the past,” he said. “This move, I’ve got high hopes it will be a good spot for us.”
Some customers interviewed this week had mixed views on the prospect of a future indoor farmers’ market at the Landmark centre. “Granville Island (in Vancouver) is all basically indoors, and that works really well,” said Tabitha Walmsley, who said she shops at the Kelowna market at least a half dozen times a year.
But Adam Wilkinson, another frequent shopper, said he’d be less likely to go to the market if it was indoors eventually.
“I think a big part of the appeal, even though parking is a problem, is just wandering around outside on a nice day,” he said. “Put it inside, and it’s basically another
grocery store.”
The release, jointly issued by the market directors and Stober Group presented the planned move as a desirable fait accompli, effective next April.
“This is more than just a relocation; it’s a vision of how we see the Landmark district evolving,” Stober Group chief operating officer Lisa Lock said.
“The inclusion of the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market is central to this vision, adding more vibrancy and life to the district. Their presence is pivotal to making this community a bustling hub, enriching our ongoing commitment to local farmers, artisans, small business and the community at large.”
Expectations are the Wednesday market will be held in a large highway-fronting lot on the north side of Landmark square, used in December to erect the annual Tree of Hope. The larger Saturday market, held when most offices in the area are closed, would be held on streets throughout the Landmark neighbourhood.
An indoor market space could also be constructed down the road.
“The total space will be more than we have now. We wouldn’t have gone for less, because we’ve been really pinched where we are now for at least five years,” market society president Allie Becker said in an interview.
It hasn’t yet been determined how much the society will pay for the space needed to stage the market, Becker said. “Nothing in writing yet,” she said. “But our response back from Stober Group to us is that they are doing this as a community partnership and it wasn’t a money-making exercise for them.
“We gave them a copy of our current financials and they were very confident that the rate would be very much in line with what we’re paying now,” she said. “There’s still quite a few things to work out.”
One certainty, however, is that unlike the ill-fated plan to move downtown, this proposal will proceed without a vote among members. “The relocation to Landmark is going ahead,” Becker said. “The board is well within its rights and capacities to make decisions on behalf of the market. If it had been an X Y Z choice among different options, it could have potentially gone to members for a vote.
“But as it stands we’re very confident with this decision,” Becker said.