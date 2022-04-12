Vernon RCMP are warning sex-trade workers to stay away from a man and property with a history of abusing women.
Sex workers should not respond to requests to attend the property of Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, 41, on Salmon River Road, police said.
Sagmoen is under a court order not to have contact with sex-trade workers.
“It has come to our attention that there may be sex workers, new to the area, who are not aware of this individual,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, in a statement on Monday. “In the interest of their safety, we are once again advising anyone who receives a request for sex related services in the area of Salmon River Road, not attend the area, and contact police immediately.”
Police have issued such warnings before, said Terleski.
In 2019, Sagmoen was convicted of attacking a sex-trade worker on his property. He was sentenced to time served, ordered not to have contact with sex workers and to take take anger-management programs.
A search of his family’s Shuswap-area farm in 2017 uncovered the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux. Police said her death was suspicious but they have not released a cause of death. No charges have been laid in the Genereaux case and police have not named a suspect.
The disappearance of other women in the area also raised suspicions. Police said at the time no links to the property had been found, but they did issue a warning to sex workers in the area to be careful.
In 2020, Sagmoen was convicted of assaulted a sex-trade worker who came to his property by deliberately running his ATV into the back of a woman.
— With files from The Canadian Press