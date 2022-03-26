The Ministry of Education has approved more than $8 million worth of minor capital projects in Okanagan school districts.
In an announcement last week, the ministry said it had approved $2 million worth of projects in the Central Okanagan, including heating and air conditioning upgrades to Glenrosa Elementary, electrical upgrades to HS Grenda Middle School and the acquisition of two new buses.
Vernon received almost $3 million worth of project approvals, including heating and air conditioning upgrades at Charles Bloom Secondary and Alexis Park Elementary and the acquisition of four new buses.
In the Okanagan-Skaha district, Summerland and KVR Middle schools will receive heating and air conditioning upgrades, valued at $1.6 million.
The Okanagan-Similkameen district, will get heating and air conditioning upgrades at Osoyoos Secondary and Elementary schools plus two new buses.