Volunteer opportunities will be on display Saturday at the Parkinson Recreation Centre.
More than 50 non-profit groups will at the 24th annual Volunteer Fair from 10 a.m. to
2 p.m.
The event is put on by KCR Community Resources.
“For our own organization, we annually benefit from more than 352 volunteers giving over 12,000 hours of their time,” said Ellen Boelcke, executive director for KCR, which runs the Volunteer Centre of the Central Okanagan.
Participating groups asked KCR to hold a live fair this year, Boelcke said.
The fair will have COVID safety measures in place, and will be set up to encourage social distancing.
