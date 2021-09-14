Smile cookies support YMCA
Smile cookies sold at Tim Hortons restaurants until Sept. 19 will benefit the YMCA of Okanagan Healthy Snacks Program.
One dollars from each cookie sold, which is topped with pink and blue icing in the shape of a smile, will go the Y program.
Last year’s campaign raised $46,441 for the Y.
Several groups and businesses order them by the dozen(s).
KF Aerospace needs to fill jobs now
KF Aerospace is expanding two hangars at its Kelowna facility and will immediately add 50 new local positions.
The newly created full-time and part-time positions range from entry-level roles to skilled trades and professional services, the company said in a news release.
“We have a wide variety of excellent opportunities right now at KF, especially for those just beginning their careers or those looking to jump back in,” said Grant Stevens, chief corporates services officer. “You don’t need to have a diploma or degree for many of these positions.”
Founded 50 years ago as Kelowna Flightcraft, KF Aerospace is Canada’s largest maintenance, repair and overhaul provider for commercial aircraft.
Business is booming as the aircraft industry recovers from the COVID-19 slowdown.
KF Aerospace has a second large maintenance facility in Hamilton, Ont., flies air cargo services for Purolator, and trains Canada’s military pilots in Portage la Prairie, Man.
A list of available positions is online at kfaero.ca/careers.
Saving water pays off for Summerland woman
Summerland mom Lindsey Craig has won a $750 WaterWise yard upgrade from the Okanagan Basin Water Board’s Make Water Work contest.
People were invited to make water-conservation pledges this summer. Craig’s name was drawn from among the entrants.
“We’re pretty water conscious,” said Craig in a news release.. “It’s hard not to be. It’s pretty dry,” she added, noting how low nearby Trout Creek and other creeks are this year. “And it just seems to be getting hotter with fires every summer. It hardly rains.”
Craig and her partner have three- and six-year-old children.
““We talk about how we treat our world, pick up garbage, we try to teach the kids to not waste water. We help with the school gardens. We also have a small garden at home with raspberries, blueberries, carrots, tomatoes, squash and peppers, and we don’t use chemicals in the garden.” With her winnings, Craig is looking to remove some turf at home and change it to be more WaterWise and pollinator friendly.
Peachland won the municipal contest by having the most pledges to conserve water per capita. Summerland had the most pledges overall.
Text to donate to mental health charity
A new text-to-donate campaign will support a local charity that offers free mental-health services to young adults.
“We all know someone who struggles with mental health. Counselling helps, but it can be expensive and hard to access,” said Third Space Charity executive director Karen Mason.
“We want more people to know Third Space Charity offers free counselling services to young adults in our community.”
The text-to-donate campaign lets people donate $5 to Third Space Charity just by texting the code “BEWELL” to 30333.
Supporters can also make a larger, one-time donation, or set up a recurring monthly contribution at canadahelps.org/en/charities/thirdspacelifecharity/.
Third Space offers free counselling to adults aged 18 to 29. The services are provided by graduate level, counsellors-in-training who work in the charity’s practicum program under the supervision of highly skilled, clinical counsellors.
Last year, the charity provided more than 1,600, free counselling sessions to 275 clients. Twelve student interns participated in the practicum training program.