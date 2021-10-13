Four more people have died of COVID-19 at Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna, Interior Health reported in its daily update on Wednesday.
Twelve people have died since the outbreak
began in early August. The number of cases remained steady on Wednesday at 60 since the start of the outbreak.
Two more residents of Village by the Station in Penticton died over the Thanksgiving long weekend due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at the seniors’ care facility.
Interior Health reported Wednesday that 18 residents and 14 staff had contracted the illness, and a total of three people had died.
Numbers also nudged up at Haven Hill Care Centre in Penticton.
The facility’s outbreak has infected seven residents and two staffers with three deaths reported as of Wednesday.
The Okanagan locations are among 13 long-term care facilities across the province with active outbreaks of COVID-19.
The COVID-19 vaccination rate in B.C. is on the cusp of reaching 90% of those who are eligible to receive a shot.
The rate edged up to 88.9% on Wednesday, the government announced. This refers to everyone 12 and older who has had at least one of the two necessary doses of vaccine.
Just under 83% of people aged 12 and older have had both shots.
In the 24-hour reporting period announced Wednesday, 2,663 more British Columbians received their first vaccine dose and 5,445 were jabbed for the second time.
But the government also announced 605 new cases of COVID-19 across B.C., including 119 in the Interior Health region. This was up slightly from the four-day daily average over the Thanksgiving Day holiday of 522 new cases.
And hospitalizations due to the disease rose to 374 on Wednesday from 357 on Tuesday.