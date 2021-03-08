COVID cases at 2 local schools
COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at Pearson Road Elementary School and Springvalley Middle School.
The affected staff members or students are self-isolating at home, Central Okanagan Public Schools said in news releases.
Anyone potentially exposed to the virus will be contacted by Interior Health.
Vernon takes climate action plan to public
The City of Vernon is looking for public input into its draft Climate Action Plan.
The plan received council’s support in principle in December.
The city has developed online materials and a short survey to collect feedback. The engagement period will be open until March 24.
Staff and the city’s climate action advisory committee will also be meeting with community groups through Zoom. To schedule a presentation, email lcordell@vernon.ca.
After the public input period has been completed, the city will review the feedback and adjust the plan, as necessary, before bringing a final version to council for consideration.
To view the draft plan go to vernon.ca/climate-action.
“This plan is our collective guide for local climate action. It has been two years in the making and I want to thank everyone who participated in its development,” said Mayor Victor Cumming in a news release.
Gala to raise funds for HOPE Outreach
HOPE Outreach will be hosting a virtual gala online at 6 p.m. on March 25 to raise awareness and support for its work on the streets of Okanagan.
HOPE’s volunteer team of more than 100 people take to the streets of Kelowna and Vernon every night of the year to offer help, support and a lifeline to vulnerable citizens.
The primary focus is on women caught up in homelessness, addiction and the sex trade.
Angie , executive director and her staff and volunteers, say they have been overwhelmed in the past year by the numbers of both men, women and youth in shelters, on the streets and living in need of basic support, including harm reduction supplies.
The virtual gala will be hosted live by Coun. Loyal Wooldridge and Beach-FM’s Toby Tannas at The View Winery. It’ll include a a number of local bands performing, and home delivery of food and beverages. Tickets are available at hopeokanagan.com/gala.
Students rewarded for overcoming adversity
Two Central Okanagan students have won $5,000 scholarships from the Horatio Alger Association of Canada.
Madison Delaurier of Rutland Secondary and Taylor Webb of Mount Boucherie were among 170 students across Canada receiving scholarships.
Taylar Nelson of W.L. Seaton Secondary in Vernon also won a scholarship.
The association awards scholarships to students who have succeeded in spite of adversity and need financial assistance to go on to higher education.
Vernon MLA to look at police reform
Vernon-Monashee NDP MLA Harwinder Sandhu is on a Legislature committee tasked with reforming B.C.’s Police Act.
In particular, the committee will examine systemic racism within police forces and make sure a new Police Act complies with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
British Columbians are invited to share their input by making a written, audio or video submission by April 30. Following the submission deadline, some individuals and organizations may be invited to present to the committee. All hearings will be conducted by video/teleconference.
Nanaimo-North Cowichan MLA Doug Routley is the committee chairman.
For more information, go to leg.bc.ca/cmt/rpa.
Community police station won’t come back
The community police station on KLO Road will not re-open.
City council agreed Monday to permanently close the station, the doors to which have not been open to the public since last March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The station, located inside the Central Okanagan regional district office building, saw very little public use. Barely one person a day came into the station and the phone rang only four times a day.
Corrections
Thomas Kruger-Allen pleaded guilty only to aggravated assault and common assault. He was charged with sexual assault, but the Crown stayed that count after sentencing. Incorrect information appeared in an article on page A4 of the Saturday, March 6, edition. The Daily Courier regrets the error.
—————
Tim, the man who was identified as a client of the old Victory Church shelter in a story that appeared on page A1 of the Saturday, March 6, edition, does not access services there. He has been homeless in the past, but is currently housed. The Daily Courier regrets the error.