A family-friendly walk on Feb. 26 is designed to raise money for a Kelowna organization that helps the homeless.
The Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser will start at 4 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. Participants have the opportunity to walk two or five kilometres.
Metro Community offers shelter, food, and water to the city’s homeless population. In November and December, the organization’s facility on Ellis Street downtown helped more than 2,000 people.
“The community that lives in homelessness, and their needs, have grown exponentially this past year,” Coldest Night of the Year event co-ordinator Jacquie McLean says in a release.
“This has left us deeply concerned for the well-being of our community,” she says. “”We, along with our many volunteers, are committed to providing a safe environment for the community members to receive food, clothing, hygiene care, access to computers and internet, employment programming, housing referral services, haircuts, and so much more.”
Those participating in the walk can do so as individuals, families, or members of a group challenging others to see how much money they can raise.
The goal is to raise a total of $100,000. About one-third of that has already been raised.
For more information and to register, see cnoy.org/location/kelowna