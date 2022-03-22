A wood stove may have sparked a house fire Tuesday morning on Thacker Drive in West Kelowna.
The fire at 1:30 a.m. was growing rapidly on the cedar shake roof when firefighters reached the scene.
They had to tear some of the roof apart to get at the blaze. The home suffered significant water damage, in addition to a burnt and partially collapsed roof, the West Kelowna fire department said in a news release.
The homeowner was in the house at the time of the fire, and was woken by a good Samaritan who saw the flames and pounded on the door alerting the resident inside. There were no injuries to the resident or the pets, and the house is insured.