Italian club raises $5,000 for Ukraine aid
The Kelowna Canadian Italian Club raised $5,000 for Ukraine relief through a recent take-out pasta dinner.
The 330 meals sold out in just a couple of days. Josie Guarini and Ricardo Scebba led the cooking effort with 30 volunteers.
The club had just recently reopened its doors and Ukraine relief was at the top of its agenda.
The money will be donated to the Ukrainian Canadian National Congress.
Children can attend an enchanted ball
Children can meet princes and princesses at an enchanted ball on May 1.
The Children’s Enchanted Charity Ball is a fundraiser the SOS Children’s Villages charity in South Sudan and being organized by Miss Universe Canada contestant Teagan MacDougall.
This royal event is sponsored by the Coast Capri Hotel in collaboration with the Heroes for Little Heroes Foundation and will be held in the Coast Capri Hotel’s royally grand ballroom on May 1 from 2-5 p.m. To purchase tickets and find more information on this event, visit heroesforlittleheroes.org/events
Each $20 ticket includes: meet and greets with princess characters, a custom crown craft, house-made pizza, sweets, and beverages, interactive activities, singing, dancing, photo opportunities and more.
Everyone is encouraged to dress in their favorite royal attire.
Ambassador program seeks sponsors
The Westside Youth Ambassadorial Program is looking for sponsors for the 10 young women who are candidates this year.
The ambassador program prepares local youth between the ages of 14 and 17 to represent the community at events all over B.C. through months of workshops that teach the candidates life skills.
“This is a wonderful valuable program which truly enhances the lives of the youth who have entered in the past, present and future with the life skills they learn during their candidacy and as a reigning ambassador,” said Ricki Morin, chair for the West Kelowna Youth Ambassadorial Program.
Candidates take part in a number of judged competitions before the new ambassador team is selected at Pageant Night Sept. 10.
Along with representing West Kelowna throughout B.C., the ambassador team and candidates volunteer at events throughout our community.
Although she understands many businesses have had a tough time during the last two years, Morin is hoping to get sponsors for all 10 of this year’s candidates.
Any business can contact Morin by email at rick2547@telus.net or call 250-768-7471 to receive a sponsor package.