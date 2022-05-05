From RCMP/E-Comm, 4 p.m.
A 911 service disruption is currently impacting callers within the South-Central Okanagan areas. At this time, 911 service is not functioning and the cause of the disruption is unknown. Technicians are working with Telus to determine the root cause and restore service as soon as possible.
Until further notice, E-Comm is advising the public in the South-Central Okanagan to call their local 10-digit police non-emergency line if they have an emergency for which immediate action is required: someone's health, safety or property is in jeopardy or a crime is in progress. All local non-emergency numbers can be found at: nonemergency.ca.
To keep non-emergency lines free for emergency callers, residents of the South-Central Okanagan are asked not to call with non-urgent matters at this time. Non-emergency reports can still be made through online reporting at nonemergency.ca.