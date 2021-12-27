Property owners in Lake Country are facing a nearly 5% increase in municipal taxes in 2022.
If ultimately ratified by town council, it would be the second-highest tax hike since 2013, second only to the 8.7% imposed in 2019.
Town officials say the proposed 4.85% tax hike is partly a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and various natural disasters.
“The impacts of COVID-19 continue to be felt by the district, both in terms of revenue loss but also in additional expenses,” Trevor James, the town’s chief financial officer, writes in a report.
“The resulting inflation from the pandemic and strain on supply lines further compounded by the numerous fires and floods in 2021 have led to severely increased prices in the operating budget and even more so in the capital budget,” James says.
Much of the additional $1.1 million in town spending is made up of an increased policing budget, more money for road maintenance, additional funding for information technology, and to cover the effects of inflation and staff salary increases.
Overall, the town plans to actually increase its take from property owners by almost 7%, to $16.7 million. But about one-third of the additional revenue will come from the owners of properties built within the last year.
Between 2013 and this year, Lake Country municipal taxes have risen more than 34%. Over the same period, the Canadian inflation rate has been 17%, according to the Bank of Canada.
The town also instituted a $125 annual parcel tax, in addition to regular property taxes, designed to pay for transportation improvements.
Town council will review the proposed 2022 budget at a meeting on Jan. 4, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Interested members of the community can attend the meeting in person or participate virtually.