An attempt by the municipality of Summerland to overturn an arbitrator’s decision ordering the local government to reinstate a laid-off employee was rejected last week by the B.C. Labour Relations Board.
The district asked the board to review a November 2020 decision of an arbitrator assigned to handle a grievance filed by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers on behalf of its member, Lara Rudniski, a meter technician for the district’s power utility, who was laid off in April 2020.
She was one of 35 employees – representing about a quarter of municipal staff – who were let go as the district sought to cut costs in the early days of COVID-19.
Rudniski had been testing, installing and repairing electrical meters for the district since her hiring in 2004. After her layoff, the work was done by powerline technicians from the same IBEW local.
However, a new powerline technician had been hired just 10 days before Rudniski’s layoff, which the union claimed effectively violated seniority provisions in the collective agreement.
In reply, the municipality argued the collective agreement gives it the right to manage its operations as required, including responding to anticipated changes in the demand for power.
But arbitrator Paul Love didn’t buy it, instead describing Rudniski’s layoff as “arbitrary.”
Love found there was plenty of work available for Rudniski at the time, and suggested the district used the pandemic as cover to replace her.
The arbitrator ordered Rudniski be rehired immediately and made whole financially for the time she was off work.
The district complied with the order, but also sought to have it overturned by the LRB, claiming the local government was denied a fair hearing because Love improperly considered the evidence before him and failed to produce a well-reasoned analysis.
But in her June 18 decision, LRB vice-chair Stephanie Drake shot down all those arguments, finding Love indeed “made a genuine effort to interpret the collective agreement in concluding the district breached collective agreement provisions when laying off” Rudniski.
Graham Statt, the district’s chief administrative officer, said in an email Thursday that Rudniski was hired back and made whole following the arbitrator’s decision in November 2020.
“Timelines and criteria as to what arbitration decisions are eligible to be reviewed by the board and the specifics around the timelines to file for such a review are determined by the Labour Relations Code, and the district adhered to and met those requirements,” added Statt.