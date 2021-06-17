Man with gun steals couple’s Camaro
A man with a gun forced a Vernon couple out of their car and drove off with their vehicle Wednesday night.
A arrest in the case was made less than an hour later in Kelowna.
Vernon Mounties said they were called to the Kalamalka Lake lookout in Coldstream about 11:30 p.m.
The suspect had fled southbound on Highway 97 and prior to leaving the scene, set fire to the sport utility vehicle he had arrived in, said Const. Chris Terleski, spokesman for the Vernon police.
Just after midnight, the stolen vehicle was reported to be in the Rutland area. Kelowna cops flooded the area and located the vehicle heading south on Glenmore Road.
“The suspect vehicle fled at a high rate of speed when an officer attempted to stop it,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “The Camaro was located, abandoned on Highpointe Drive a short time later.”
Officers searched the area and located an imitation handgun. The suspect was found and arrested without incident several blocks away.
The 44-year-old Kelowna man is facing numerous potential charges including robbery with a firearm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, and using a firearm in the commission of an offence.
Summerland Legion cancels Canada Day picnic
For a second consecutive year, the Summerland branch of the Royal Canadian Legion has cancelled Canada Day festivities.
“Although provincial health orders allow for festivals as of July 1, we feel COVID-19 restrictions are still unpredictable at this time. We are not in a financial position to accept the risk of promoting our Canada Day picnic, which could be cancelled by the authorities on short notice,” said event chair John Dorn in a press release.
However, the legion hall will reopen Saturday, June 26, but without food services or other events such as meat draws, horse races, pool and darts. Those activities are expected to restart soon.
In conjunction with its reopening, the branch is hosting a flea market from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Vendors can rent tables for $20 by texting 250-487-8553 to reserve.
Ribfest to return to Penticton this summer
Ribfest is returning to Penticton this summer.
The event, organized by the Rotary Club of Penticton, is set to fill bellies in Skaha Lake Park from Sept. 17-19.
“We’re excited to do it,” said organizer Barb Hoolaeff in a press release Thursday.
“We had a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19 and we are now going forward following Public Health Office safety guidelines. We’re very excited to bring it back after one year out.”
Through 2019, the event had been held downtown in Okanagan Lake Park, but it was moved to the other end of the city due to scheduling conflicts. That turned out to be a blessing in disguise, as the new location has more space to allow the festivities to be spread out, plus more shade and parking.
Proceeds from Ribfest are going to rebuild the splash pad at Skaha Lake Park.
COVID case at Mount Boucherie
A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Mount Boucherie Secondary School.
The student or staff member who caught the virus is self-isolating at home, Central Okanagan Public Schools said in a news release.
Anyone potentially exposed to the virus will be contacted by Interior Health.