More homes approved for Tower Ranch
Hundreds of new homes have been approved for the Tower Ranch neighbourhood in east Kelowna.
City councillors on Tuesday unanimously granted permission for the 425-home development, despite hearing from some members of the public about the number of vehicles that speed along Tower Ranch Boulevard.
Coun. Gail Given said the city should try to set up Speed Watch programs on the street, with a view to seeing if extra policing or traffic calming measures might be warranted.
Tower Ranch was first identified for residential development in the city’s official community plan as far back as 1993.
Some speeders are people late for tee times at a golf course, one man told council.
Housing variety comes to the Ponds
Apartment-style housing with about 300 suites is coming to Kelowna’s Upper Mission area.
City council on Monday approved the four-storey, multi-family development for the 1000 block of Frost Road in the Ponds neighbourhood, currently made up of single-family homes.
“I think there should be a variety of housing in that neighbourhood,” Mayor Colin Basran said.
Higher residential density will support efforts to develop a village and commercial centre in the area, lessening the need for people to make long drives toward central Kelowna, councillors say.
But Coun. Luke Stack said he hoped the village centre would be attractive and pedestrian-friendly as earlier plans indicated it would be.
“We really need this village centre. The Ponds and the South Slopes and everyone has been waiting many, many years for the village centre to take shape,” Stack said. “It’s will be very visible. It’s literally a light on a hill.”
Half marathon set for Saturday
A half marathon in support of the Central Okanagan Food Bank will take place on Saturday.
The Hungry Hungry Half Marathon will also have five- and 10-kilometre races and a one-km kids race.
It’s the seventh annual event. More than $47,000 was raised for the food bank in the previous six years. The registration deadline has passed.
Runners start and finish at the Apple Bowl. Their route takes them along the rail trail toward downtown, then through Knox Mountain, Waterfront, Stuart, and City parks, connecting along various streets.
The event runs from 7-11 a.m. Drivers are asked to watch out for the runners and to expect intermittent street closures and light pattern changes in downtown Kelowna.
Bulky item disposal set for N. Westside
North Westsiders can get rid of unwanted bulky items between June 29 and July 13 at a bargain rate.
Furniture, appliances, scrap metal and similar items can be taken to the North Westside Road transfer station during regular operating hours. The unwanted items can be disposed of for a charge of $20 per truckload.
The Central Okanagan regional district occasionally offers the pick-up program because of the area’s long distance from landfills in either Vernon or Kelowna.
Kidney walkers get out on Sunday
If you see people in blue shirts walking around on Sunday, you’ll now know they’re raising money for the Kidney Foundation of Canada.
The annual Kidney Walk is a virtual event, which means people will walk on their own or in small groups, rather than join a large gathering.
“Many kidney and transplant patients are immunocompromised, placing them at a higher risk of serious disease including becoming seriously ill due to COVID-19, so having our Kidney Walk go virtual for a third year, made sense,” said Marie Hesse with the BC and Yukon branch of the foundation, in a news release.
Go to kidneywalk.ca to lend your support or to take part.
Vernon chamber pans proposed new Vernon-Lake Country riding
Greater Vernon should be kept together as one federal electoral district, the area’s chamber of commerce says.
The group said Wednesday it’s opposed to a commission’s suggestion that the City of Vernon be separated from nearby municipalities and unincorporated areas in redrawing of federal riding boundaries.
“Greater Vernon is a single economic and social unit, with businesses in each jurisdiction supporting consumers in each jurisdiction, and creating employment for residents of all jurisdictions,” the chamber said in a statement.
The commission has proposed a new riding called Vernon-Lake Country that would include both municipalities as well as Kelowna’s downtown and Glenmore neighbourhood.
Areas immediately outside Vernon would be added to a new riding called North Okanagan-Shuswap.