COVID cases are on the rise in B.C.
The province reported 357 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
That compares to 218 last Friday and 199 the Friday before.
Not all cases are reported to health authorities.
The new cases include 103 in the Interior Health region.
There are 274 people in hospital who have COVID-19 and 35 are in intensive care, the Ministry of Health said in its daily update.
In the past 24 hours, four new deaths were reported, including one in Interior Health, for a total of 3,002 since the pandemic began.
An outbreak has been reported at the Parkview Place long-term care home in Enderby.
As of Friday, 90.9% (4,529,134) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 87.4% (4,354,416) have received their second dose.
Among adults, 59.3% (2,566,457) have received a third dose.
From March 24-30, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 18% of COVID-19 cases.
From March 17-30, they accounted for 20.9% of hospitalizations.
Of 1,608 cases March 24-30, 261 were unvaccinated (16.3%), 28 partially vaccinated (1.7%) and 1,319 were fully vaccinated (82%).
Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are to provide an update Tuesday on vaccine cards and fourth doses.