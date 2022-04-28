Bad Tattoo applies to open lounge
Brewery taps are ready to be turned on at a Kelowna pizzeria.
Owners of Bad Tattoo Pizzeria at 740 Clement Ave. have applied for a lounge endorsement from the City of Kelowna. The business, sister location to a Penticton pizzeria, was licensed last July.
“The current location’s food and beverage offerings have proven to be very popular with local neighbourhood residents and with the final completion of our small batch brew system, our vision for this location will be complete,” licensee Lee Agur writes in application.
The new name of business will be Bad Tattoo Brewery Lounge.
“No live entertainment is being planned for the space, so there is no potential for additional noise and other types of disturbances to our neighbours,” Agur says. “We do not plan to incorporate dancing, gambling, karaoke, live music, etc. in the space.”
Wentworth wins award as a top music dealer
Wentworth Music in Kelowna has been named a Top 100 Dealer by the National Association of Music Merchants.
The award goes to retail music dealers who demonstrate exceptional commitment to their stores, neighbourhoods, and customers and share in a vision to create a more musical world through their local communities.
Wentworth Music will be presented with the award on Thursday, June 2 at The 2022 NAMM Show, the industry’s annual gathering in Anaheim, California.
“What a way to start the day,” said Noel Wentworth, the family-run company’s vice president of education and media, in a news release.
At the awards, Wentworth will be considered for other honours, including an Innovation Award, Best Community Retail Store,”and the coveted Dealer of the Year Award.
With stores in Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton, Wentworth is known for its fundraising rock concerts that put its music students on stage.
Breathing better will help you sleep better
A doctor who’s an expert in the field may help you to breathe better and sleep better after a lecture next week in Kelowna.
Dr. Sorouch Zaghi from The Breathe Institute in Los Angeles will speak Friday at the Kelowna General Hospital Clinic Academic Campus. It will be his first in-person lecture in Canada since 2020.
To register, go to https://rb.gy/13esmt.
Zaghi and team at The Breathe Institute are described as leaders in helping patients suffering from airway issues, nasal obstruction, snoring, sleep apnea, tongue-tie and anyone seeking a healthier roadmap to better breathing and overall wellness.
CO2llaborative Care + Research is hosting the event.
"We are beyond thrilled to have such a well respected and educated doctor to spend time with us here in Kelowna. The experience and knowledge Dr. Zaghi will share about breathing will be amazing for anyone from health professionals to the general public who share interest." shared Dr. Hilary Pada.
Ugly washroom stays in place in Peachland
Peachland’s controversial waterfront washroom will stay put.
Councillors voted 4-3 this week to spend at least $40,000 to construct a ramp to reach the washroom, which consists of a big black box elevated a few feet off the ground in Heritage Park.
A majority of councillors wanted to get the washroom finished so an adjacent children’s spray park, supposed to have opened last July 1, might open by the upcoming Victoria Day long weekend.
A minority of councillors described the washroom as an eyesore and wanted the town to investigate selling it, even if such a move again delayed the splash park's opening.
Interior Health told the town it needed a washroom right next to the splash park, even though a public washroom has existed on the other side of Beach Avenue for many decades.
As access to the washroom is the only remaining aspect to the project, town manager Joe Creron said Thursday he hoped the job could be done quickly so the splash park opens in time for the May long weekend.