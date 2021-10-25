The Westbank First Nation has received a community forest award, along with a $10,000 grant, for its forest and land management efforts.
The 2020 and 2021 Robin Hood Memorial Awards were handed out on Friday by Katrine Conroy, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, at the B.C. Community Forest Association’s annual general meeting.
Established in 2016, the Robin Hood Memorial Award for Excellence in Community Forestry is given annually to the community forest best exemplifying the values exhibited by the late Robin Hood — a British Columbia community forest pioneer — and the B.C. community-forest program.
These values include innovation and leadership in land management, building and maintaining social licence and involvement with the local community and First Nations, and providing social, economic, cultural and environmental benefits to the local community and First Nations.
The Westbank First Nation Community Forest was awarded for leadership in wildfire risk reduction and taking the lead on a planning process to develop a wildfire risk management plan for the community forest that includes a 10-kilometre buffer.
It is also working with the community on FireSmart and wildlife hazard mitigation projects.
In addition, the community forest has provided an opportunity for Westbank First Nation members studying forest management in university and college to apply their skills within their territory.
The West Boundary Community Forest won the award for 2020 and the Westbank First Nation for 2021.
The 2020 award was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The BCCFA is a non-profit society.
The Westbank First Nation Community Forest covers more than 46,000 hectares in two parcels: one directly west of the communities of West Kelowna and Peachland and the other just northwest of Big White.